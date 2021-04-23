Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Down 2.8%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 3,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

