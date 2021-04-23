Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 14th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 93.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 229,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,544. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.