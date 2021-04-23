Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

