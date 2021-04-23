Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Mattel stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. 457,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,787. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,093.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

