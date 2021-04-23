Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

TuanChe stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. TuanChe has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.60.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

