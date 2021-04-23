McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $36.41 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

