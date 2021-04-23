McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,628 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 430,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

