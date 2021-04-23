McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 2.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $185.77. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

