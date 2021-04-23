McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $857.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

