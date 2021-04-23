McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,284.24. 19,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,882.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

