McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $201,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $298.03. 139,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,044,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

