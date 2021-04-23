MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 14,533 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 217.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after acquiring an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $128.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

