MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.