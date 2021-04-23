MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 24,327 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 63.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.