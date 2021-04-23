MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,990 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

