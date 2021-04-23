Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to announce $286.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.60 million and the lowest is $276.36 million. Medifast reported sales of $178.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.62. The stock had a trading volume of 94,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,061. Medifast has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medifast by 109.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

