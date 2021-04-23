megaBONK (MBONK) One Day Volume Tops $32,777.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $32,777.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00665110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.47 or 0.08091666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050250 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.