Members Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.30. 11,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.