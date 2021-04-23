Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit