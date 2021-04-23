Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

