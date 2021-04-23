Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 9.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,128 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.