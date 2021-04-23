Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,523 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 209.1% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 147,615 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,746. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

