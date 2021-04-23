Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.56.

MTH stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 725.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 137,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

