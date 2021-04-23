Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 725.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,177 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

