Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MESA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $66,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.