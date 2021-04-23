Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Hits $30.53 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $30.53 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.13 or 0.04588756 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 233.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,208,174 coins and its circulating supply is 78,208,076 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.