Method Finance (MTHD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Method Finance has a total market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00067720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00669816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.34 or 0.07815963 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

