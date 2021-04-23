MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.90. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 30,692 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

