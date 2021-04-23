Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $12.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,040,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 621,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 614,862 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.