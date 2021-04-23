Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 8,011.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

