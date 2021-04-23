Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

