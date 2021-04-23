MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,263,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,918,570 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. MicroVision’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $93,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

