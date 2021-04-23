MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,263,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,918,570 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. MicroVision’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $93,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit