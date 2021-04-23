Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

MSBI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,423. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $634.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.