Mist Market Cap Achieves $5.22 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mist has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

