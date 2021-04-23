Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 84,500 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,935,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $145.63. 20,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,739. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $145.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

