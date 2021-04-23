Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $160.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,371. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.