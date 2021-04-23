Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,006. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $106.79 and a one year high of $165.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

