Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $706,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,823,796.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $14.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.20. 3,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.08 and its 200-day moving average is $347.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.81 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.