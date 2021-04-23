Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $17.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $877.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,707. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $747.45 and a 200-day moving average of $756.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

