Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

LivaNova stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,463. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

