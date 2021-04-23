Mizuho Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.
Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
