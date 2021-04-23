Mizuho Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.