Mizuho Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $242.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.89.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.48 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

