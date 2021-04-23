Mizuho Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $242.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.89.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.48 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09.
In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.