Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was granted EUA in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries. The company expects $18 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.22.

MRNA opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,597,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,704,766 shares of company stock worth $831,859,172 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

