Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. It is poised for growth on the back of its developmental strategies, improving top line and margin recovery. The company began an enterprise-wide restructuring program to streamline structure to improve operational efficiency. The buyout of Magellan Health is anticipated to not only add to its capabilities but also enhance its geographic diversity. Various buyouts, such as that of YourCare led to membership growth for the company. However, its weak Marketplace business has led to a fall in premium revenues from this business. Its solvency level bothers. Its bottom line suffered due to higher expenses and the COVID-19 impact. A Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0% leave us inconclusive as it is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Apr 28.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.77. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

