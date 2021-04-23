Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

TAP stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

