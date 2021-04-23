Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $64.56. 242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

