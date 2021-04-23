Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $64.56. 242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545. Moncler has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

