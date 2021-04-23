MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MonotaRO stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

