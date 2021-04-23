Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OLK opened at $38.39 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

