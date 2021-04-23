Morgan Stanley Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $25.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. BOX has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

