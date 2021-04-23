Morgan Stanley Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $54.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

