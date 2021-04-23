Morgan Stanley Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $54.00

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Analyst Recommendations for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit