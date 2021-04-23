Morgan Stanley Buys 252,798 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,926 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

DB opened at $11.69 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

